Teen shot in broad daylight in Florida City; residents fear rising violence

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in a Florida City neighborhood, leaving residents shaken and calling for action against rising violence.

Police said a ShotSpotter alert detected gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest 15th Street.

Witnesses said a gunman pulled up and opened fire, striking the teen before fleeing the scene.

"Shot about five or six rounds at him," said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. He said he had been outside with his granddaughter, who turns one on Thursday, just moments before the shooting.

"My little baby was in this car. We had just taken her out," he said. "Scared to death. They could've killed my little child."

His home and a car in his driveway were also hit by bullets.

Concerned over gun violence

Another resident, Jon Osbun, described the aftermath.

"An individual was laying in the yard of someone's house with a gunshot wound to his leg being transported to the ambulance," Osbun said.

While no other injuries were reported, neighbors said they are increasingly worried about gun violence in the area, particularly its impact on children.

"It's kids killing kids, and we got to stop it," Osbun said.

Police are still searching for the shooter and a motive. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and say tips can be given anonymously.