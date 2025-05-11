16-year-old denied bond after being charged as adult in fatal Miami-Dade park shooting

The 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teenager at a Miami-Dade park was denied bond over the weekend after facing a judge for the first time since his extradition from North Carolina.

Samuel Eugene Boyd, 16, is being tried as an adult and is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 8 shooting at Naranja Park, authorities said.

Samuel Eugene Boyd CBS News Miami / MDSO

Boyd appeared before a Miami-Dade judge following his return from Charlotte, where he was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and local police.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the victim, 18-year-old Alejandro Morales, had been playing sports when he and Boyd got into a verbal altercation. Investigators said the argument escalated, and Boyd pulled out a firearm and shot Morales, who later died from his injuries.

The judge ordered Boyd held without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.