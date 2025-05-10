Teen faces adult charge in deadly Miami-Dade park shooting, arrested in North Carolina

A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teen at a South Miami-Dade park will be charged as an adult, authorities said after announcing his arrest out of state.

Samuel Eugene Boyd was taken into custody in late April in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives said Boyd was extradited to Florida, where he faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Samuel Eugene Boyd CBS News Miami / MDSO

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred April 7 near SW141st Ave. and SW 264th St. in Naranja, near Homestead. Deputies arrived around 7 p.m. to find 18-year-old Flavio Alejandro Morales on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said Morales had been playing sports when a verbal altercation with Boyd escalated into gunfire. The shooter fled the scene immediately after the attack, MDSO said.