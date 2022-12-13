Teen pleads not guilty to crime spree that led to death of mom of three

MIAMI - A 15-year-old has pleaded "not guilty" in a crime spree that, the Broward Sheriff's Office says, led to the death of a mother of three.

Jah-Kobe Bessent has been officially charged as an adult and faces 24 charges, including Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, and Leaving the scene of a crash.

Deputies say on August 28th, 2022, Bessent and a 13-year-old broke into a Fort Lauderdale house, stole the homeowner's Mercedes SUV, and led investigators on a chase.

The teens are accused of causing the deadly crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Telez-Valderrabano.

The victim's sister, Emily Feria, was in court Tuesday for the arraignment. She said she has been trying to be strong for her family and trust the process, but her loss weighs heavily on her.

"It's been tough," she said. "I'm totally stressed. I'm losing all my mind now."

It was in November prosecutors moved to charge Bessent as an adult.

A month beforehand, in October, the judge kicked him out of the courtroom during a juvenile court hearing, saying he was laughing during the proceedings.

