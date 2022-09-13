"She died because of 2 young criminals:" Family mourns loss of mother killed by accused teen car thieves

MIAMI - A mother, who investigators say was hit and killed by two teenagers as they attempted to flee police, was laid to rest Monday.

"It's time to get justice for my sister," said Emily Feria.

She said she still can not believe her younger sister, 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano, is gone.

Her funeral service was Monday in North Lauderdale at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

"Finally, we gave her final rest," said Feria. "I know it's going to be hard. We've got to take care of these three kids now, and do the best that we can for them. We are just going to be a little family, but we are going to be there for them."

Tellez-Valderrabano leaves behind a husband, son, and two daughters.

"I'm just tired," said her eldest daughter, Samantha Cruz. "I'm just tired of how she's not here no more. And that she's gone, gone. Just thinking about it makes me want to, I don't know, cry every time."

Tellez-Valderrabano was a known by the people she loved as a hardworking mother, devoted to her family, a Yankees fan, and had a famed ceviche recipe for family gatherings.

The morning of August 28th, the Broward Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old stole a Mercedes from a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood and led investigators on a chase. That chase ended in a crash near the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Several people were injured. Tellez-Valderrabano was killed.

Deputies said the teens tried to run away, but were caught and taken into custody. Since they are minors, their names have not been released publicly.

"She died because of two young criminals, and it's sad to say that-- a 13 and 15-year-old criminal," said Feria.

Referencing her nieces, Tellez-Valderrabano's daughters, she continued: "They are 12 and 15 of the age. They're their age."

She said she wants to see them face charges.

"I hate to say it because they're young, but they took my sister's life. They took their mom's life."

One of the daughters said she went to school with one of the suspects. While she did not know him personally, she said she had a class with him and recognized him.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing. At this point, no official charges have been filed against the teenage suspects.