Teen injured in Fort Lauderdale watercraft crash that killed younger sister at home recovering

A 16-year-old girl injured in a personal watercraft crash that killed her younger sister last week has been released from the hospital, officials said.

Hospital officials at Broward Health said Aviva Bracha Nisanov was discharged Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Miami confirmed that Aviva was home recovering with her family.

Aviva had been taken to Broward Medical Center in critical condition after the watercraft she and her sister were riding struck a concrete dock last Tuesday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Northeast 24th Court, police said.

Her 13-year-old sister, Rachel Aliza Nisanov, was killed in the crash, officials said.