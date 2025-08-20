Watch CBS News
Teen injured in Fort Lauderdale watercraft crash that killed younger sister at home recovering

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 16-year-old girl injured in a personal watercraft crash that killed her younger sister last week has been released from the hospital, officials said.

Hospital officials at Broward Health said Aviva Bracha Nisanov was discharged Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Miami confirmed that Aviva was home recovering with her family.

Aviva had been taken to Broward Medical Center in critical condition after the watercraft she and her sister were riding struck a concrete dock last Tuesday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Northeast 24th Court, police said.

Her 13-year-old sister, Rachel Aliza Nisanov, was killed in the crash, officials said.

