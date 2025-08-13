Brother of teen who died in Fort Lauderdale watercraft crash describes desperate attempt to save her

A family from New York is mourning the loss of a vibrant daughter who lost her life in a personal watercraft accident in Fort Lauderdale.

The parents of 14-year-old Rachel Nisanov surprised her with a trip to South Florida as a graduation present. Her brother, Yonah Nisanov, said she was most excited to go on a personal watercraft.

Tuesday afternoon, the family rented personal watercraft to go cruising on the Intracoastal Water.

Rachel Nisanov was on one with her sister, 16-year-old Aviva. Their mother, father and Rabbi Shlomo Nisanov were right behind them.

Father's desperate attempt to save his daughters

Yonah Nisanov said his sister Aviva was in the front of a personal watercraft, with their sister behind her, when she hit a dock in the area of NE 24th Court and Bayview Drive.

"My father doesn't even know how to swim," Yonah Nisanov said. "He jumped in. My sisters were unconscious. Their life jackets were on. They were lying flat, and my father jumped in and scraped up his hands, his feet and his back all over to save them, and he did what he could."

Both teens were taken to Broward Health Medical Center where Rachel Nisanov died. Her sister underwent surgery Tuesday night and remained sedated Wednesday morning.

"They're going to try to wake her up soon and see how she's doing," Yonah Nisanov said. "But right now, she's sedated."

He described Rachel as someone who found joy in helping others.

"She was a very kind person," he said. "She always babysat for my kids. Not only babysitting, she used to come and just clean up the whole house and, like, what else can I do? And always wanting to do more."

Family thankful for support

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Yonah Nisanov said it appears they may have lost control before hitting the dock.

"We thank everybody for all the support, all the family and friends that are reaching out. It's very, very heartwarming, heartfelt," Yonah Nisanov said.

Rabbi Shlomo Nissanov is well known in the Jewish community in New York for helping others. He operates a food pantry.

"He's the first number, you know, someone once made a joke "before calling 911, call Rabbi Shlomo'," Nisanov said.