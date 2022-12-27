Teen charged in fatal shooting of high school QB Mekhi Stevenson to appear in adult court

Teen accused in death of high school athlete Mekhi Stevenson to appear in adult court

MIAMI - A 15-year-old accused in the deadly shooting of North Miami High School quarterback Mekhi Stevenson has a hearing Tuesday in adult court.

This comes a week after a juvenile court judge ruled that the case be transferred.

Stevenson was with his brother and some friends at a home in a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119th Street when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room.

Investigators say he ignored the requests to put the weapon away and it went off a short time later.

Stevenson was struck in the chest and died.

The accused shooter is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.