Teen charged in fatal shooting of high school QB Mekhi Stevenson to appear in adult court
MIAMI - A 15-year-old accused in the deadly shooting of North Miami High School quarterback Mekhi Stevenson has a hearing Tuesday in adult court.
This comes a week after a juvenile court judge ruled that the case be transferred.
Stevenson was with his brother and some friends at a home in a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119th Street when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room.
Investigators say he ignored the requests to put the weapon away and it went off a short time later.
Stevenson was struck in the chest and died.
The accused shooter is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.