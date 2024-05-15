Teen to be charged as adult after Florida shooting that injured 10, including Texans' Tank Dell

SANFORD, Fla. — The teenage gunman who wounded 10 people, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, in a shooting at a Central Florida party venue will be charged as an adult, officials stated.

On Monday, Judge John Galluzzo signed an order of transfer and moved the prosecution of 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. from juvenile court to adult court, the State Attorney's Office of the 18th Judicial Circuit stated.

The action came after prosecutors directly filed information charging the teen with five counts of attempted second-degree murder while discharging a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor in connection to the shooting at the Cabana Live event venue on April 28.

The shooting at Sanford

Just after midnight, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls of an active shooting at the party venue located in Sanford, about 20 miles north of Orlando.

According to witnesses and security video, a fight between two patrons resulted in an uninvolved juvenile — later identified as Bouie — pulling out a gun and firing "multiple shots" into the crowd, the SAO stated. Bouie was tackled and disarmed by security officers on-site.

A total of 10 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including Dell.

According to the SAO, Bouie was initially arrested by SCSO deputies and held at the Juvenile Detention Center. With the order of transfer, he will be sent to the Seminole County Jail and held on no bond.

The SAO also stated that the investigation into additional shots fired by another patron remains active and ongoing.