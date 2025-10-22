Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun, knife to Broward school, police say

An 18-year-old student at SunEd Alternative High School in Margate was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a loaded revolver and a knife onto campus.

The school is known for helping struggling students earn their diplomas, but Tuesday afternoon, police said Jaylen Lindo broke all the rules—and the law—by bringing a gun to school.

Classmates said the incident was out of character for the teenager.

"We all have life problems. Sometimes we don't think clearly," said one student.

Guardian disarmed student, police report states

According to Lindo's arrest report, "Upon detection, the school guardian took possession of the concealed firearm—a .38-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds."

The report also said Lindo was carrying a knife with a blade longer than four inches.

Judge keeps bond at $10,000

In bond court, a judge declined to lower Lindo's $10,000 bond on the firearm charge, despite him having no prior record.

His defense attorney told the judge that Lindo works part-time at McDonald's and that his parents plan to help with his bond.

Student ordered to stay away from weapons, school

Police said Lindo did not provide an explanation for bringing the gun to school.

A judge ordered him to stay away from firearms and not return to the school.