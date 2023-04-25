Teachers are making less today than they were 10 years ago, study found

MIAMI - Across the country a teacher shortage continues and one of the main reasons many are getting out of the job is the low pay.

A new study by the National Education Association found the national average public school teacher salary in 2021-22 of $66,745, a 2% increase from the previous year and it is projected to increase a further 2.6% for 2022-23. However, over the past decade average teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation. On average, teachers are making $3,644 less than they did 10 years ago due to an estimated 6.4% decline.

The national average beginning teacher salary was $42,845. For 2021-2022, the average increase in starting teacher salaries trailed inflation by 6.6 percentage points. When adjusted for inflation, the starting teacher salaries are now $4,552 below the 2008-2009 levels.

Becky Pringle, president of the NEA, said with inflation what teachers are making now just isn't cutting it.

"These are not the kind of numbers that will attract and retain the educators we need in America's classrooms. And when we take a look at our educational support professionals, my goodness, 40 percent of them make less than $25,000. We know that is not the kind of pay that they can use to support their families which is why so many of their students qualify for free and reduced lunch," she said.

The study showed for overall average teacher pay, Florida ranks 48 in the nation. It noted that the state does well with starting pay of teachers but ignores the financial needs of experienced educators.

A search of job websites for teaching positions posted in Miami-Dade and Broward found a pay range of $40,000 to $60,000 and there were many openings.

For the academic year, the Florida Education Association is reporting 5,294 teacher vacancies.