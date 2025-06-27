Score some delicious deals during Taste the Gables

It's almost July in the Gables — and that means one delicious thing: Taste the Gables restaurant month is back!

Beginning July 1, the month-long program features 70 participating restaurants, including Michelin-starred spots and hidden foodie gems, all serving up three-course prix fixe menus at wallet-friendly prices.

"So we're talking around $30 for lunch starting, and dinner is $45 — and it can go up from there depending on the restaurant and what they're offering as a menu," said Belkys Perez, development director for the City of Coral Gables.

And there's more.

"We have cafes, we have ice cream shops, so there's happy hours being done as well," Perez added. "So really, whatever you're interested in, whatever you want to explore, there's something for everyone."

Back for its third year is 450Gradi - Italian for "450 degrees," the blazing temperature they use for their authentic pizzas. As their sign promises, "Pasta is life" here, too.

But General Manager Fernando Kuffaty said it's really about creating magic for customers.

"Yes, we have good prices on this Taste the Gables menu, but we offer something else different than food because people come here and they find all this great stuff, the people working, and we offer experience more than food," Kuffaty said.

The experience includes dramatic tableside presentations, like when Kuffaty ignited incredible pappardelle rib ragu — literally on fire — with a pizza-style hat on top. It's part of their three-course Taste the Gables dinner menu.

Lunch Standout:

Octopus Carpaccio: Paper-thin slices with sweet red peppers, arugula and crispy fried capers. The ultra-thin preparation prevented the octopus from becoming gummy, while the fried capers added perfect texture and flavor contrast.

Dinner Showstopper:

Flaming Pappardelle Rib Ragu: This theatrical dish featured rich rib ragu ignited tableside with a pizza-style presentation on top, creating an unforgettable dining spectacle.

Dessert Experience:

Tableside Tiramisu: Handmade at your table with cocoa powder, espresso and creamy mascarpone cheese, this was described as a "favorite" that diners shouldn't miss.

Additional Deals at 450Gradi

Beyond Taste the Gables, 450Gradi offered additional weekly specials:

Monday Wine Nights: 50% off wine selections

50% off wine selections Wednesday Prosecco: Free bottle of Prosecco with reservations

Taste the Gables is from July 1 through July 31, offering diners a fantastic way to taste the best of Coral Gables' culinary scene at accessible prices. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.tastethegables.com.