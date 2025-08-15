Wans, a beloved South Florida culinary fixture serving up family-style Chinese cuisine

Wans, formerly known as Christina Wan's, has been a beloved fixture in South Florida's culinary scene for more than half a century. This family-owned and operated restaurant in Fort Lauderdale carries a legacy that dates back to 1966.

"Well, I started 30 years ago, but in this location 20 years — my family's been here since 1966," said original owner Christina Wan. "My grandfather had his first restaurant on 1st Avenue and 8th Street downtown Miami."

After running Christina Wan's for nearly three decades, Christina recently retired. Her nephew, Alex Kuk, a fourth-generation restaurateur, has stepped in to carry the torch. He remodeled and reopened the restaurant in March, blending modern technology with the trusted flavors that longtime customers know and love.

"People can come in for ambience and everything, but still, it's about what's in front of them," Kuk said. "The smell, the taste, the flavor, the price point, the value, and the quality of that dish."

That commitment to quality and community hasn't gone unnoticed.

"It's a family night when we come here," said customer Alan Cohen. "We get a big table and order a lot of food. We do this on a regular basis."

"We moved down here from Queens, New York, about 14 years ago, and we discovered this place right away," said Vincent DelBasso, another regular customer.

"It's just comforting to come in here. They know you. They smile. They say hello, 'Are you hungry?' And we are here," added DelBasso's wife, Gerri.

That sense of belonging is something both Kuk and Wan deeply value.

"That loyalty? It means everything to me," Wan said, tearing up.

"That's why we have round tables, [and] family-style eating, to really promote that community," Kuk added. "Growth starts from the family and expands to friends, family events... all gathered at a Chinese restaurant with tablecloth service, full service."

Classic and popular menu standouts

Some popular standouts include: Wan's Cherry Blossom Martini, a refreshing twist on a classic.

CBS News Miami also sampled Wan's famous Mu Shu: A savory dish that features pork, cabbage, scallions, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots, all wrapped in thin crepes.

"Nice smoky, savory hint of sweet from the plum sauce — something unexpected at a Chinese restaurant-like getting a burrito," Kuk explained

The tofu with black bean sauce is vegetarian, gluten-free, and packed with flavor.

Finally, one of Wan's all-time favorites: The sweet and sour chicken, stewed with oranges, lemons, pineapple, onion, and pepper.

It's great food and great value — a win-win.

"We want to provide our customers with value and quality. I think that's what's kept our family around for 60 years."

For more information on Wans, visit their website.