Taste of the Town: Walrus Rodeo bringing the 'homey, quirky' vibes in Little Haiti

Taste Of The Town: Cheeky fun at Walrus Rodeo in Little Haiti

LITTLE HAITI - It's a world of cheeky fun that meets high-style dining at Walrus Rodeo in Little Haiti.

It's the second restaurant and just steps away from the Michelin-starred restaurant Boia De owned by Luci Giangrandi and Alex Meyer.

For Walrus Rodeo, the two teamed up with Chef and now partner Jeff Maxfield to run the kitchen of this new charming spot, with a name that matches it.

"I had told someone to join the Walrus Rodeo as a passing joke and Alex and Luci heard it and said that's a great name for the restaurant," said Jeff Maxfield.

"So we Googled it and there's nothing online with that name, so Walrus Rodeo was born."

With 32 seats and a wine bar that also serves up creative cocktails, Walrus Rodeo feels homey, quaint, and quirky.

"What does this mean to you to be a part of this Little Haiti community?", asked CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

"The community is really that, a community. It's really hard to find places in the world even, that are just kind of excepting of everything and I really feel that way here. People have been very supportive," said Maxfield.

In the center of the kitchen is the star feature- the wood-fired oven.

"It's all wood-fired cuisine, Maxfield said.

"It takes you back to the juxtaposition between refined cuisine and the most primitive times when we were only cooking with open fires."

First up for the tasting, Wood Oven Jerk Quail with fermented pineapple, pickliz, and lemon cream.

"You said the word perfectly when you said aromatics. That's what I taste in the meat, " said Petrillo. "It's got so many delicate flavors. It's also just so juicy and tender."

Next, a crazy creative dish with a nod to Miami called Schmaltz Roasted Maitake Mushrooms with heirloom beans, Tuscan kale, and sesame seeds.

"It kind of gives you a similar texture of the ropa vieja," said Maxfield.

"It does have a Latino flavor, there's something else in it that I can't pinpoint. It's just really different and unique and fun," said Petrillo.

And finally, Wahoo Crudo with Miami green juice, delicious crispy rice, and julienne papaya.

"This is such an elevated crudo. There's just so much going on but at the same time, it's not overwhelming on your pallet. Just clean and fresh and excellent, " said Petrillo.

"That was the goal," said Maxfield.

Walrus Rodeo, saddle up for quite the adventurous culinary ride!

The restaurant is open seven days a week serving dinner only.

For more information, click here.