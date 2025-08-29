Temple Street Eatery in Fort Lauderdale serves up Asian American comfort food

We're "living the noodle dream" at Temple Street Eatery in Fort Lauderdale: A fast-casual, price-friendly gem serving Asian American comfort food with a South Florida twist since 2014.

Owner and chef Diego Ng named the restaurant after a childhood memory.

"Temple Street is a street in Hong Kong," he said. "Growing up, when my parents first took me there, it was booming—little markets, vendors, everything."

Ng's background is as diverse as his menu. Born in Venezuela with Chinese heritage, he's created a concept that blends Asian street food with Latin flair. The space reflects that fusion: Chinese dragons, a serene Buddha, and playful nods to his roots like mahjong tiles and dominoes tie it all together.

"It's my little take on Chino Latino," Ng explained. "You're eating something from the Far East, but you're still in South Florida."

And the vibe? It's all about family.

"We want everybody to feel like family," he said. "I have guests who've been coming for years. Just yesterday, someone drove in from Central Florida."

Temple Street regulars agree.

"The owners are wonderful," said Claudia Schultz, a longtime guest. "The wait staff is wonderful. And the food is outrageously good."

From the vibrant, flavor-packed beet salad with homemade sesame dressing to authentic Chinese dumplings, everything is on point.

Menu highlights

Beet Salad: Tossed with homemade sesame dressing — bright, earthy, and full of flavor.

Tossed with homemade sesame dressing — bright, earthy, and full of flavor. Chinese Dumplings : One-bite classics filled with savory goodness — A nostalgic favorite.

: One-bite classics filled with savory goodness — A nostalgic favorite. Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sandwich : Korean-style beef meets Philly cheesesteak, served with seasoned fries — rich and satisfying.

: Korean-style beef meets Philly cheesesteak, served with seasoned fries — rich and satisfying. Miso Ramen with Ropa Vieja: A soulful bowl with shredded beef, pork, noodles, egg, and collagen-rich broth — comfort food with a kick.

And talk about authenticity — Diego found vintage local Chinese newspapers and made the tabletops out of them, featuring stories from nearby Chinese restaurants. It's a personal touch that ties the whole experience together.

Temple Street Eatery is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit templestreeteatery.com.