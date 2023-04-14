Taste Of The Town: Tablé by Antonio Bachour is a modern take on a French brasserie

MIAMI - It's a modern take on a classic Parisian brasserie at Tablé by Antonio Bachour in the Miami Design District.

His newest eatery is the third restaurant concept by the award-winning pastry chef.

The name, he said, is an invitation for locals to, "Come to my table. You see the food. I want people in Miami to taste my food at my table."

We first met the Puerto Rican born chef back in 2019 at his namesake popular Coral Gables lunch and brunch spot. There, it's all about the more than 500 pastries, croissants, and bread made on the premises every day.

At Tablé, those sweet treats are plentiful as well but Bachour wanted more.

"I want to offer something with a French technique, with my heritage, which is Lebanese and Puerto Rican along with some Latin infusion. But 90 percent is a French influence and French technique," Bachour explained.

With close to 5,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor cafe, the dining and bar space is a classic Parisian brasserie dressed up a bit.

In the kitchen, the magic happens with fancy dishes like the Fois Gras Terraine made with duck liver infused with cocoa powder and orange blossom. It's served with mango chutney and homemade brioche bread.

"Sometimes foie gras intimidates me because I think it has too much of a gamey taste," said Lisa Petrillo. "This is soft, refined, and the chutney gives it that softness and sweet on top."

Barchour's personal favorite are the Salt Cod Fritters made with tempura and stuffed zucchini blossom.

"It's so soothing on the inside. It's like a comfort food but it's so elevated and not intimidating at all. Just wonderful," Petrillo said.

Petrillo also sampled the elegant and perfectly cooked Ora King Salmon with avocado hummus and miso before moving on to octopus with labneh and watermelon radish. It was plated like a piece of art.

"You know for me presentation has to be the wow factor. People, when they come and see this, they say 'Wow I want to eat it.' Then when you taste it and it's good, you then have the double win," Bachour said.

Bachour also served up two desserts. The first, called The Egg, (and it looked like an egg) was actually coconut mousse, mango cream, and almond biscuit. Next was a Napolean with vanilla cream. Petrillo said the taste takes you to another world.

Tablé is open daily for lunch and dinner. There's also a weekend brunch.