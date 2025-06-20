SuViche Doral is a vibrant food destination where east meets west

In the heart of CityPlace Doral, there's a vibrant and fun food destination that represents a fusion of where East meets West in the most delicious way possible.

SuViche Doral, one of four locations for this growing local brand, represents more than just a restaurant — it's a celebration that tells the story of Peru's rich culinary heritage.

The name itself tells the tale. According to Chef Alvaro Machado, "SuViche means 'sushi and ceviche,'" revealing the little secret behind the restaurant's unique concept that also features hot dishes alongside their signature offerings.

The atmosphere at SuViche is pure fun, featuring a colorful, playful design that doesn't take itself too seriously. The restaurant's swing chairs allow diners to literally swing while they eat, creating an interactive dining experience that sets it apart from traditional restaurants.

The design reminds visitors of the colors of Peru, especially with decorative ropes that create an authentic Peruvian restaurant atmosphere. Machado notes that the restaurant serves a perfect blend of the surrounding business community and local families, reflecting Doral's strong family-oriented community.

Customer Fernando Gonzalez praised the experience, saying the food is great, the service is awesome, and the waitstaff is super helpful in explaining the menu completely.

SuViche's new happy hour, cleverly called "Saucy Hour," offers 50% off select drinks and features a new menu of crave-worthy bites.

The crispy wonton tacos, which include spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and pork belly, are priced at $12 and have become a customer favorite for their perfect texture, seasoning, and fresh fish.

Brunch is also a highlight at SuViche, featuring bottomless mimosas priced at $18 per person. The brunch menu showcases the restaurant's creative fusion approach with several standout dishes:

Chicken and Camote Waffles: Sweet and savory combination featuring panko-fried all-natural chicken served with housemade sweet potato waffle mix and maple syrup

Sweet and savory combination featuring panko-fried all-natural chicken served with housemade sweet potato waffle mix and maple syrup Lomo Saltado A Lo Pobre: A Peruvian classic featuring juicy tenderloin, fried eggs, rustic potatoes, red onions, lomo sauce, and sweet plantains

A Peruvian classic featuring juicy tenderloin, fried eggs, rustic potatoes, red onions, lomo sauce, and sweet plantains Pork Belly Chaufa: A perfect blend of fried rice, plantains, and a crunchy fried egg that creates an amazing textural contrast

Location and Hours

SuViche Doral features an adorable outdoor space and is open seven days a week. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays, with an extended happy hour on weekends from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and during weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant offers a fantastic taste of international fusion cuisine right in the heart of Doral's dining scene.

For more information, visit its page on CityPlaceDoral.com..