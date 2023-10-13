Taste Of The Town: Social 27 Supper Club in Little Havana

LITTLE HAVANA - In the heart of Little Havana, Social 27 Supper Club pays homage to the vibrant Cuban supper clubs of the 1940s and 1950s, featuring lush tropical colors and energetic live music.

The menu combines timeless Cuban recipes with modern cooking techniques, and chef and owner Justin Sherrer best describes the concept.

"Social 27 is our love letter to Cuba," Sherrer said.

Justin and his wife of 14 years, Lisetty Llampalla, are the chef-owners of this eatery and the highly successful spot, Doce Provisions, just down the street. Justin, an all-American guy, and Lisetty, born in Cuba, have blended their families as well as their love of good Cuban food- to create something special here.

"I want a different kind of cuisine, Cuban cuisine but elevated in different point, you know, besides the traditional rice and beans. We want to have more than that," said Llampalla.

Their creative Caribbean-inspired cocktail menu adds to the experience.

CBS Miami" Lisa Petrillo is sips on "Mi amiga en Cartagena," a tropical mescal-based drink.

"A little smoky and juicy. Sweet. Love this cocktail," said Petrillo.

Justin prepares a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes that begin with croquettes. One plate is topped with caviar the other with chorizo, bacon, yuzu mojo aioli on the inside.

We add grated Pecorino cheese on top to give it a little something," Sherrer said.

"So that's what I like. You taste the pop of the Pecorino on top, crunchy croquettes and again, it's all about texture. So good," said Petrillo.

Next up is the Tiradito "Cienfuegos," as pretty as it is tasty.

It features yellowtail, charred sofrito, leche de tigre, smoked salmon eggs, and boniato chips.

"The fresh fish and this sauce is good, you just want to keep dipping and dipping," said Petrillo

Finally, a must-share Cuban specialty; 'Parilla Mixta,'- a 12 oz rib eye, then jumbo prawns, chorizo, boniato frito, and more.

"The meat is cooked perfectly, bravo to you," said Petrillo. That chimichurri marinade is wonderful. You taste the smokiness and the flavor. It is a special steak," said Petrillo.

Social 27 Supper Club is open Wednesday through Sunday as well as Sunday brunch.

For more info:www.social27miami.com

EXTRA INGREDIENTS:

New HAPPY HOUR! 4 TO 7PM- Live music Thursday- Sunday.

Here is their cocktail menu.

Drink & Food Specials available weekdays!

CLASSICOS CUBANOS

MOJITO CUBANO $16

Bacardi Silver, Lime, Fresh Muddled Mint, Cane Sugar

PINA COLADA CLASSICO $14

Rum, Pina, Coco

CUBA LIBRE! $15

Bacardi Anejo, Craft Cola, Fresh Lime, Mint

OLD CUBAN $18

Havana Club, Muddled Mint, Lime, La Marca Prosecco

PAPA DOBLE (HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI) $16

Rum, Fresh Lime, Cherry Liquor

CANCHANCHARA $15

White Rum, Honey Syrup, Lime

EL PRESIDENTE $15

Bacardi, Vermouth, Grenadine

THE COCKTAILS

MANGO CON SAL $15

Tequila Blanco, Mango, Lime, Agave, Salt Rim

MI AMIGO EN CARTAGENA $17

Mezcal, Colombian Lulo, Fresh Passionfruit

EL VIEJO FASHIONED $16

Bourbon, Basil, Miel, Blackberry Bitters

MISTY MULE $16

Mezcal, Pepino, Fresa, St Germain, Ginger Beer

BURR-BERRY $16

Mixed Berry Muddled Bourbon Smash, Canela, Lemon

LIS $15

Mi Campo Silver, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Basil, Sea Salt Rim

ALINA $15

Havana Club 86, Martini Blanco, Apricot liquor

DE LA CASA

RED OR WHITE SANGRIA, TRIPLESEC, LOCAL FRUIT

By the Glass $11 or Social Pitcher $40 (serves 4)

LIMOCELLO SPRITZ

By the Glass $11 or Social Pitcher $40 (serves 4)

CRAFT BEER

WYNWOOD LA RUBIA $8

LA PALMA CUBAN PILSNER $7.5

HATUEY LAGER $7.5

VEZA SUR SOUTH COAST IPA $8

VINO ROJO

By the Bottle

PORTLANDIA PINOT NOIR, SONOMA

JUGGERNAUT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

ANIMAL, MALBEC

PHANTOM, RED BLEND

JUSTIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

PRISONER, NAPA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

VINO BLANCO Y ROSADO

By the Bottle

SANTA MARGARITA, PINOT

ALBARINO TORRES, SPAIN

CLOS DU BOIS, SAUVIGNON BLANC, CALIFORNIA

FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY, NAPA VALLEY

BARTENURA D'ASTI MOSCATO, ITALY

FLEUR DE MEUR ROSÉ, CÔTES DE PROVENCE

BUBBLES

By the Bottle

VEUVE CLICQUOT, FRANCE

LA MARCA PROSECCO, ITALY

AMELIA BRUT ROSÉ, FRANCE

DOM PERIGNON, FRANCE

