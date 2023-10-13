Taste of the Town: Social 27 Supper Club
LITTLE HAVANA - In the heart of Little Havana, Social 27 Supper Club pays homage to the vibrant Cuban supper clubs of the 1940s and 1950s, featuring lush tropical colors and energetic live music.
The menu combines timeless Cuban recipes with modern cooking techniques, and chef and owner Justin Sherrer best describes the concept.
"Social 27 is our love letter to Cuba," Sherrer said.
Justin and his wife of 14 years, Lisetty Llampalla, are the chef-owners of this eatery and the highly successful spot, Doce Provisions, just down the street. Justin, an all-American guy, and Lisetty, born in Cuba, have blended their families as well as their love of good Cuban food- to create something special here.
"I want a different kind of cuisine, Cuban cuisine but elevated in different point, you know, besides the traditional rice and beans. We want to have more than that," said Llampalla.
Their creative Caribbean-inspired cocktail menu adds to the experience.
CBS Miami" Lisa Petrillo is sips on "Mi amiga en Cartagena," a tropical mescal-based drink.
"A little smoky and juicy. Sweet. Love this cocktail," said Petrillo.
Justin prepares a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes that begin with croquettes. One plate is topped with caviar the other with chorizo, bacon, yuzu mojo aioli on the inside.
We add grated Pecorino cheese on top to give it a little something," Sherrer said.
"So that's what I like. You taste the pop of the Pecorino on top, crunchy croquettes and again, it's all about texture. So good," said Petrillo.
Next up is the Tiradito "Cienfuegos," as pretty as it is tasty.
It features yellowtail, charred sofrito, leche de tigre, smoked salmon eggs, and boniato chips.
"The fresh fish and this sauce is good, you just want to keep dipping and dipping," said Petrillo
Finally, a must-share Cuban specialty; 'Parilla Mixta,'- a 12 oz rib eye, then jumbo prawns, chorizo, boniato frito, and more.
"The meat is cooked perfectly, bravo to you," said Petrillo. That chimichurri marinade is wonderful. You taste the smokiness and the flavor. It is a special steak," said Petrillo.
Social 27 Supper Club is open Wednesday through Sunday as well as Sunday brunch.
For more info:www.social27miami.com
EXTRA INGREDIENTS:
New HAPPY HOUR! 4 TO 7PM- Live music Thursday- Sunday.
Here is their cocktail menu.
Drink & Food Specials available weekdays!
CLASSICOS CUBANOS
MOJITO CUBANO $16
Bacardi Silver, Lime, Fresh Muddled Mint, Cane Sugar
PINA COLADA CLASSICO $14
Rum, Pina, Coco
CUBA LIBRE! $15
Bacardi Anejo, Craft Cola, Fresh Lime, Mint
OLD CUBAN $18
Havana Club, Muddled Mint, Lime, La Marca Prosecco
PAPA DOBLE (HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI) $16
Rum, Fresh Lime, Cherry Liquor
CANCHANCHARA $15
White Rum, Honey Syrup, Lime
EL PRESIDENTE $15
Bacardi, Vermouth, Grenadine
THE COCKTAILS
MANGO CON SAL $15
Tequila Blanco, Mango, Lime, Agave, Salt Rim
MI AMIGO EN CARTAGENA $17
Mezcal, Colombian Lulo, Fresh Passionfruit
EL VIEJO FASHIONED $16
Bourbon, Basil, Miel, Blackberry Bitters
MISTY MULE $16
Mezcal, Pepino, Fresa, St Germain, Ginger Beer
BURR-BERRY $16
Mixed Berry Muddled Bourbon Smash, Canela, Lemon
LIS $15
Mi Campo Silver, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Basil, Sea Salt Rim
ALINA $15
Havana Club 86, Martini Blanco, Apricot liquor
DE LA CASA
RED OR WHITE SANGRIA, TRIPLESEC, LOCAL FRUIT
By the Glass $11 or Social Pitcher $40 (serves 4)
LIMOCELLO SPRITZ
By the Glass $11 or Social Pitcher $40 (serves 4)
CRAFT BEER
WYNWOOD LA RUBIA $8
LA PALMA CUBAN PILSNER $7.5
HATUEY LAGER $7.5
VEZA SUR SOUTH COAST IPA $8
VINO ROJO
By the Bottle
PORTLANDIA PINOT NOIR, SONOMA
JUGGERNAUT CABERNET SAUVIGNON
ANIMAL, MALBEC
PHANTOM, RED BLEND
JUSTIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON
PRISONER, NAPA CABERNET SAUVIGNON
VINO BLANCO Y ROSADO
By the Bottle
SANTA MARGARITA, PINOT
ALBARINO TORRES, SPAIN
CLOS DU BOIS, SAUVIGNON BLANC, CALIFORNIA
FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY, NAPA VALLEY
BARTENURA D'ASTI MOSCATO, ITALY
FLEUR DE MEUR ROSÉ, CÔTES DE PROVENCE
BUBBLES
By the Bottle
VEUVE CLICQUOT, FRANCE
LA MARCA PROSECCO, ITALY
AMELIA BRUT ROSÉ, FRANCE
DOM PERIGNON, FRANCE
for more features.