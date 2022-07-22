Taste of the Town: Rosie's transcends from pop-up food truck to one of Miami's newest outdoor restaurants

Taste of the Town: Rosie's transcends from pop-up food truck to one of Miami's newest outdoor restau

Taste of the Town: Rosie's transcends from pop-up food truck to one of Miami's newest outdoor restau

Taste of the Town: Rosie's transcends from pop-up food truck to one of Miami's newest outdoor restau

MIAMI - Rosie's: The Backyard is a new outdoor restaurant in Miami's Little River area, that started as a pop-up food truck in 2020.

It is the third location for the family-owned eatery which was born at their copper door B&B in Overtown.

Rosie's serves brunch all day, and who can argue with the concept.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo sat down with Rosie's co-owner Jamila Ross to discuss more.

It's dining under the breezy Banyan tree at Rosie's: The Backyard in Miami's Little River area, a space newly created by Chef Akino west and his wife Jamila.

It is truly in the backyard of a historic home behind it that the couple is renovating, which will become the restaurant's permanent space.

Rosie's is named after Jamila's mother.

"We're taking on just the organic approach of what this neighborhood has to offer. The fact that we're completely outdoors at the moment we really want to lend to that outdoor eating experience - we're letting the space tell the story, " said Jamila Ross.

Chef Akino is a celebrated chef whose past experience included working in a 3 Michelin star kitchen in Denmark.

He and Jamila's dream was to create a menu to serve breakfast all day with comfort foods they both grew up on.

"The food that I enjoy that Jamila enjoys and my family comes from Jacksonville so the southern concept is what we really enjoy," said Chef Akino.

"So we put all that together and created a menu that we really enjoy recipes from our family, from the generational part of it."

Back in the kitchen, Chef Akino prepares a few of his mouthwatering dishes that draw in the weekly crowds.

Jamila and Petrillo sit down for the tasting which includes freshly made cocktails and coffee.

First on the plate is the wild mushroom polenta with charred kale, a poached egg, herb gremolata, and parmesan.

"Wow, that is so delicious, it's rich, but it's light too, and has so much flavor," said Petrillo.

"This is a really stepped-up dish that is the perfect brunch – oh my goodness."

Lots of love goes into the southern polenta a little bit of milk cream cheese and then you have that hard roasted kale and mushroom which has a great texture," said Ross.

"Next, so this is going to be our chicken and biscuit dish," said Ross.

"You had me a biscuit!" Petrillo laughed.

"A housemaid buttermilk biscuit. Akino has been working on perfecting this recipe for the last six years so we're proud of it," said Ross.

"Shut the front door on the biscuits. Wow, moist, crunchy, and that maple syrup. The side keeps coming back for the biscuits."

As for the chicken?

"The chicken is what's the most important component to Rosie's. It's a hand-battered and fried chicken thigh and we put a lot of love into this chicken.

"The chicken is so moist, juicy, tender, and full. There's also that crunch from the fry, but it's not dry, and then a kiss of heat!" said Petrillo.

And finally, lay your eyes on lemon ricotta pancakes with macerated berries, ricotta, and toasted pistachios.

"This is the most traditional way to end your meal here at Rosie's. It gets a little bit of honey, so it's sweet and we have a brown butter maple syrup on the side," said Ross.

"There's a savory sweet and a cake taste to this pancake that is beyond delicious. I'll just keep eating," said Petrillo.

Rosie's: The Backyard is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM.