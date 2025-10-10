At Phuc Yea in Miami's MiMo District, Latin sazón meets modern Vietnamese flair

It's quite the vibe at Phuc Yea, tucked just off 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami's MiMo District.

The restaurant is celebrating nine flavorful years and four consecutive Bib Gourmand mentions in the Michelin Guide.

Chef Cesar Zapata, who has Latin roots (he's Colombian), and his partner in life and love, Ani Meinhold, who's Vietnamese and German, have created a scene that's as hip as it is delicious inside this sexy, speakeasy-style hot spot.

Phuc Yea began as a pop-up focused on traditional Vietnamese street food but quickly evolved.

"As time progressed, we all started changing — the city starts to change — so we decided to start adding a little bit of that influence, that heritage, the Latino sazón, you know, to our food, more Modern Vietnamese with my Latino influences," Zapata explained.

And the name? With a name like "Phuc Yea," you know there's a story.

"'Phuc' means 'blessings, prosperity, and good fortune.' Of course, it had to be a play on words, so we decided to call it Phuc Yea, but you know, people like to call it something different," he laughed.

And the fans? They're loud and proud.

"I love the food. I love the drinks. I love the people, the ambience," said customer Franco Garcia. "I love that it's a neighborhood bar!"

"The vibe, the cocktails, the food!" added Tamara Perez, another customer.

Speaking of cocktails, try the purple lychee martini named "Purple Rain" or the mezcal favorite called "Say Gay."

Back in the kitchen, Zapata whips up dishes full of personality and punch.

We start with a clean and green papaya salad, followed by edamame chili-spiked hummus with crispy tostones. Then came the addictive chicken wings, tossed in homemade fish sauce and caramel — a perfect blend of sweet and savory.

A standout dish? The signature PY egg noodles, tossed in oyster sauce, lemongrass, garlic butter, and topped with parmesan.

"Elegant, decadent and also like a comfort food. Of course, I could eat this at midnight," I said.

"100%," Zapata agreed.

And the grand finale:

"So, this is the star of the show. This is Sancocho Pho," said Zapata, proudly presenting his dish.

A Sunday-only special for brunch or dinner, it serves four and features 24-hour smoked short ribs, meatballs, corn, plantain, yuca, potatoes, rice noodles, and more. The large dish is tender, juicy and worldly.

Phuc Yea is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, serving dinner only. But on Sundays, the restaurant serves both brunch and dinner.

For more information, visit PhucYea.com.