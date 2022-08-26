Taste Of the Town: Patio Isola serving up a cacophony of cooking styles in the MIMO District of Miami

Taste Of the Town: Patio Isola serving up a cacophony of cooking styles in the MIMO District of Miam

MIAMI - It is a cacophony of cooking styles in the kitchen at Patio Isola in the MIMO District of Miami for award-winning Chef Jose Mendin and his business partner and friend Chef Santo Agnello.

The charming Italian eatery is the sister restaurant of their popular Casa Isola in Sunset Harbour, where we visited back in April of 2021.

Patio Isola is in the former space of Mendin's La Placita, which was a physical homage to his homeland, Puerto Rico.

Chef Santo is all Italian and the 2 chefs collaborated on the menu.

"We're happy with what we've created because it's the food that I like to eat that he likes to eat," said Mendin. "Patio Isola is a collaboration of Casa Isola but a little more traditional. We have pizzas and a lunch menu so we wanted to make a really cool restaurant in the Mimo neighborhood."

As for the food?

"It's more like Sicilian, Brooklyn Italian, American type food. It's traditional. We're all about family and stuff like that, " said Chef Santo.

The vibe is an alfresco Italian paradise with ample garden patio seating outside and an inviting Italian coastal feel inside as well.

Chef Jose says it is all about the neighborhood.

"We want to be that kind of place. A neighborhood joint that people can come in whenever they want and have their favorite Italian food," said Chef Jose.

They begin their tasting with one of Chef Santo's signature pizzas, the Don Enzo, named after his son.

The crust is brushed with fried garlic and sea salt.

The pizza has pepperoni, sausage, pecorino, and drizzled hot honey on top.

"The whole cheesy, crunchy, light, with a little bit of heat and sweetness. This is an unbelievable pizza. Somebody told me to order the pizza and they didn't lie," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"That's my favorite pizza on the menu," said Mendin.

They sample the completely unique and decadent Cheesy Garlic Bone Marrow.

The marrow is roasted with mozzarella, garlic, and parsley and served with house-made focaccia.

"So it's like a cheesy garlic bread on steroids," said Mendin. laughing.

Then, the simply deliciousm Meatball Salad

"An amazing meatball. so tender so much flavor in it," said Petrillo. "Then the acid with the salad dressing. It's like a perfect summer or winter 'have any time' salad. Excellent."

But you can't leave until you try Chef Santo's crazy popular Spicy Rigatoni with Calabrian chiles.

It's served al dente which is the Instagram name of Chef Santo.

"Come back for this," said Petrillo.

Patio Isola is open 6 days a week Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner than late night to 2 am with pizzas and sandwiches all night.

For more information, click here.