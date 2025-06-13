Sip, savor and chill: Magie Wine Bar brings the community together in Miami's Little River

Looking for a fun and affordable wine bar with bold snacks or even full meals in the most relaxed vibe? Magie Wine Bar in Miami's Little River area is calling your name.

This laid-back neighborhood gem has become such a hit that owners recently opened a second location in Coconut Grove. But the original Little River spot maintains its come-as-you-are charm, with locals and visitors alike making it their go-to hangout.

Chill atmosphere brings community together

At Magie, guests can pour their own glass of wine, plus non-alcoholic options and beverages from carefully curated shelves. The concept is the brainchild of co-owner and Food Network's Ciao House Season 2 winner Chef Ivan Barros and his partner in life and love, Caroline Strauss, who created this chill atmosphere to bring the community together.

"So here at Magie, we are very kind of low intervention service, kind of come as you are, come with the group, come with friends, come with your loved one," explained Barros. "Choose whatever wine you like. We have red wines behind you. We have some chilled wines, some very unique wines, kind of some staff picks, and then you can have meat and cheese, and we kind of build a charcuterie board for you."

Magie operates with no cover charge and no reservations — it's truly come as you are and feel at home. The cozy interior reflects this philosophy, with most furnishings plucked from local thrift stores. The couches make your grandmother's couches look cool again.

"It's 'granny chic, '" Strauss laughed. "It's all about being cozy. We want you to feel like you're in your living room. If you want to come here and have drinks with friends, you can. If you want to come grab a snack, you know, this is definitely a place for everyone. It's super inclusive. I want the furniture to feel that way, too."

The relaxed vibe is attracting wine lovers from across the city. Des and David Quintero made the trek all the way from West Kendall just to soak up the atmosphere.

"This place, the moment we came in with the little outdoor area, the aesthetics, the art, it was, we were sold," Des said. "We love it."

Bold snacks and homemade pasta

The menu at Magie is intentionally ever-changing, reflecting Barros's philosophy of keeping things fresh and fun.

"We give them new things to kind of, you know, grasp on to and just kind of not take ourselves too seriously and make really good food, that's affordable and anybody can come and, you know, have some bites," he said.

Among the standout dishes that showcase this playful spot:

The chef's creative spin on patatas bravas, featuring crispy tater tots topped with house-made aioli and delicious brava sauce loaded with tomatoes, garlic, onions, red pepper flakes and chipotle peppers. Campanelle with Tuscan Ragu: Available during Wednesday pasta nights, featuring perfectly al dente homemade pasta with a flavorful sauce that delivers just the right kick of heat.

Magie offers excellent value with special weekly promotions. Wednesday nights feature pasta night with three different homemade pastas priced at $15 per plate. From Wednesday through Sunday, 6 to 7 p.m. is "power hour," where wine is $35 per person for all you can drink.

With its combination of quality wines, creative affordable eats, and genuinely welcoming atmosphere, Magie Wine Bar has carved out a special niche in Little River's dining scene.