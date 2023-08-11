Taste Of The Town: KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach
MIAMI - During the annual "Dine Out Lauderdale," participating restaurants throughout Broward offer price-fixed 3-course meals for less.
KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach is one of them.
Here is their "Dine Out Lauderdale" menu.
LUNCH MENU $28
STARTERS
ROCA CHICKEN
(popcorn chicken, potato wedges with a side of spicy mayo)
TANGO SLIDERS
(Angus mini burgers, cheddar cheese, home made
aioli on a brioche bun with chimichurri)
*HUMMUS
(Mixed with olive oil, garlic oil, garlic and sesame paste, served with pita bread)
MAIN COURSES
CHEESE PIZZA
(Tomato sauce, mozzarella,oregano,olives)
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
(Served with caramelized onions
and house barbecue sauce on ciabatta bread)
MILANESA CHICKEN SANDWICH
(Crispy chicken breast milanesa with aioli, lettuce and tomato in ciabatta bread, served with potato wedges)
DESSERT
CHURROS Or 3 LECHES
DINNER MENU $45
STARTERS
TABLITA DE CHORIZO
(Argentinian style sausage
with homemade chimichurri)
and slices of bread
TABLITA DE EMPANADAS
(your choice of beef, ham & cheese, spinach or capresse )
TRUFFLE FRIES
(Potato wedges with parmesan cheese and truffle oil)
MAIN COURSES
BARBECUE RIBS
(Tender pork ribs grilled in a homemade whiskey barbecue sauce, served with a side of potato wedges)
GRILLED BRANZINO
(8oz. with a side of grilled asparagus
and mashed potato)
KAO BRAISED LAMB
(Leg of lamb braised for 5, served with roasted potatoes
and a reduction sauce)
DESSERT
CHURROS Or 3 LECHES
The restaurant is located at 11 NE 1st Ave in Hallandale Beach.
