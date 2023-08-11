Taste Of The Town: KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach

Taste Of The Town: KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach

MIAMI - During the annual "Dine Out Lauderdale," participating restaurants throughout Broward offer price-fixed 3-course meals for less.

KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach is one of them.

Here is their "Dine Out Lauderdale" menu.

LUNCH MENU $28

STARTERS

ROCA CHICKEN

(popcorn chicken, potato wedges with a side of spicy mayo)

TANGO SLIDERS

(Angus mini burgers, cheddar cheese, home made

aioli on a brioche bun with chimichurri)

*HUMMUS

(Mixed with olive oil, garlic oil, garlic and sesame paste, served with pita bread)

MAIN COURSES

CHEESE PIZZA

(Tomato sauce, mozzarella,oregano,olives)

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

(Served with caramelized onions

and house barbecue sauce on ciabatta bread)

MILANESA CHICKEN SANDWICH

(Crispy chicken breast milanesa with aioli, lettuce and tomato in ciabatta bread, served with potato wedges)

DESSERT

CHURROS Or 3 LECHES



DINNER MENU $45

STARTERS

TABLITA DE CHORIZO

(Argentinian style sausage

with homemade chimichurri)

and slices of bread

TABLITA DE EMPANADAS

(your choice of beef, ham & cheese, spinach or capresse )

TRUFFLE FRIES

(Potato wedges with parmesan cheese and truffle oil)

MAIN COURSES

BARBECUE RIBS

(Tender pork ribs grilled in a homemade whiskey barbecue sauce, served with a side of potato wedges)

GRILLED BRANZINO

(8oz. with a side of grilled asparagus

and mashed potato)

KAO BRAISED LAMB

(Leg of lamb braised for 5, served with roasted potatoes

and a reduction sauce)

DESSERT

CHURROS Or 3 LECHES

Click here for more on KAO Bar & Grill.

The restaurant is located at 11 NE 1st Ave in Hallandale Beach.

