Miami's Caracas Bakery no longer a secret among foodies

MIAMI - Have you ever stumbled upon a place that's like a secret among foodies? Well, Caracas Bakery in Miami's MiMo District is exactly that kind of spot.

Founded by father and son duo, Manuel and Jesus Brazon, this place is more than just a bakery, it's got a whole lot of everything.

Manuel, a seasoned chef, passed on his culinary wizardry to Jesus, who fell in love with baking, especially sourdough.

"My dad taught me a lot, and for the past decade, I've been experimenting with sourdough at home.

Then, in 2018, I thought, why not open a place?" Brazon said.

Fast forward, and Caracas Bakery's sourdough has become a hot commodity, gracing the tables of Miami's finest eateries. Their second location offers more than just baked goods. Think full meals, crispy croissants, and delectable danishes. And let's not forget that Jesus was recently nominated for a prestigious James Beard award in the bakery category. His secret to baking perfection? A little unconventional, he admits.

"Yeah, I never did the whole culinary school thing. I learned by reading books, but baking is tricky. You gotta nail down things like temperature. So, I'd read up, then head to YouTube," he said.

As loyal customers kick off their mornings with Caracas Bakery, Jesus can't help but express gratitude for the neighborhood's constant support.

"They stroll in with their dogs, already knowing their orders. It's like a morning ritual from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., all locals getting their fix before the rush. Means the world to us," he said.

Now, onto the good stuff: the tasting session. First up, the breakfast platter featuring Caracas Bakery's famed sourdough toast, greens, bacon, and eggs so soft they practically melt in your mouth, thanks to Jesus's special technique.

"Hands down, these are the best eggs I've ever had. No joke. So fluffy, so flavorful. And that touch of avocado with Maldon salt on top? Perfection," raved Lisa Petrillo from CBS Miami.

Next, it's a turkey club like you've never tasted before, complete with oven-roasted turkey, homemade seasonal jam, brie, mayo, and greens. And then, the pièce de résistance: Jesus's pastries, each a nod to authentic French baking.

"After my trip to France a couple of years back, I knew exactly what I wanted to create. These almond croissants? They transport you straight to a Parisian café. Light, crunchy, airy, and that butter! Just divine," Petrillo said.

Caracas Bakery opens its doors seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Sunday hours wrapping up at 2 p.m.

Click here for more info.