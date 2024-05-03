Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami's Caracas Bakery no longer a secret among foodies

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

Caracas Bakery in Miami no longer a secret among foodies
Caracas Bakery in Miami no longer a secret among foodies 03:27

MIAMI - Have you ever stumbled upon a place that's like a secret among foodies? Well, Caracas Bakery in Miami's MiMo District is exactly that kind of spot.

Founded by father and son duo, Manuel and Jesus Brazon, this place is more than just a bakery, it's got a whole lot of everything.

Manuel, a seasoned chef, passed on his culinary wizardry to Jesus, who fell in love with baking, especially sourdough.

"My dad taught me a lot, and for the past decade, I've been experimenting with sourdough at home. 

Then, in 2018, I thought, why not open a place?" Brazon said.

Fast forward, and Caracas Bakery's sourdough has become a hot commodity, gracing the tables of Miami's finest eateries. Their second location offers more than just baked goods. Think full meals, crispy croissants, and delectable danishes. And let's not forget that Jesus was recently nominated for a prestigious James Beard award in the bakery category. His secret to baking perfection? A little unconventional, he admits.

"Yeah, I never did the whole culinary school thing. I learned by reading books, but baking is tricky. You gotta nail down things like temperature. So, I'd read up, then head to YouTube," he said.

As loyal customers kick off their mornings with Caracas Bakery, Jesus can't help but express gratitude for the neighborhood's constant support.

"They stroll in with their dogs, already knowing their orders. It's like a morning ritual from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., all locals getting their fix before the rush. Means the world to us," he said.

Now, onto the good stuff: the tasting session. First up, the breakfast platter featuring Caracas Bakery's famed sourdough toast, greens, bacon, and eggs so soft they practically melt in your mouth, thanks to Jesus's special technique.

"Hands down, these are the best eggs I've ever had. No joke. So fluffy, so flavorful. And that touch of avocado with Maldon salt on top? Perfection," raved Lisa Petrillo from CBS Miami.

Next, it's a turkey club like you've never tasted before, complete with oven-roasted turkey, homemade seasonal jam, brie, mayo, and greens. And then, the pièce de résistance: Jesus's pastries, each a nod to authentic French baking.

"After my trip to France a couple of years back, I knew exactly what I wanted to create. These almond croissants? They transport you straight to a Parisian café. Light, crunchy, airy, and that butter! Just divine," Petrillo said.

Caracas Bakery opens its doors seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Sunday hours wrapping up at 2 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Lisa Petrillo
lisa-petrillo.jpg

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 6:22 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.