Taste of the Town: After hard, humble beginnings, Nikki Beach celebrates 25th

MIAMI - It's sunshine, sand, and chill vibes all day at Nikki Beach on South Beach, as the landmark restaurant is now celebrating 25 years.

Back in the 1980s, when entrepreneur Jack Penrod first invested in the property, Miami Beach wasn't exactly the American Riviera it is now.

Lucia Penrod, co-owner with her husband and CEO sat down with CBS4's Lisa Petrillo to talk a bit about the history of the restaurant.

"When you went to the sand, Lisa, you could find needles all over the place," said Penrod.

"It was really not the place to come. So we needed to make South Beach a place for not only the residents but the Miami locals too that live on the other side of the bridge. We wanted them to come here and feel safe," she said.

This homegrown success story was founded out of tragedy back in 1997 when Jack Penrod's daughter Nicole was killed by a drunk driver .

Nikki was Lucia's stepdaughter.

"She was beautiful inside and out. Just a gorgeous soul," she said.

"At that moment, Jack decided instead of mourning her life, we're going to celebrate her life and so we created a garden. It was a tribute of love from a father to a daughter," she added.

That garden was called Cafe Nikki, which became so popular they expanded the property onto the beach.

In 1998, the first Nikki Beach was born.

"Now we have 11 beach clubs, five hotels, and resorts and we're in 10 different countries," Penrod said.

"And it's all wonderful because our goal is to make people happy and remind everybody that every day counts because life is a gift and life is a celebration and that's our motto: celebrating life."

Now it's dayside dining, all over the expansive property which includes a boutique curated by Lucia.

Nikki Beach has become a go-to spot for celebrities, locals, and tourists.

It's Rose' all day with a menu that's light and fresh, beginning with ceviche tacos, topped with chipotle mayo, and fresh avocado.

"Super fresh shrimp. The ceviche has a little kick, it's very citrusy. It's everything I like on a hot day," said Petrillo.

They try the elegant, fresh, and creative Tuna Tartare which is inside a Hass avocado, before moving on to the Sliced Beef Tataki that's marinated in lemon grass, yuzu, garlic, and ginger.

"There's a sweet and savory in this dish as well. It's light even though it's meat. We're outside here and it's warm. This is cool and delicious. Perfect for outside," said Petrillo.

They end on lovely lady fingers assembled at the table, topped with poured expresso mascarpone, pistachios, and chocolate.

Nikki Beach, where you're on vacation from the minute you arrive.

Nikki Beach is open 7 days a week for lunch and Sunday brunch.

For more information, click here.