Taste of the Town: 'Aba' showcases Mediterranean dining at Bal Harbour Shops

Taste Of The Town: Aba features influences from around the Mediterranean

MIAMI - It's a calm and cool vibe at Aba in Bal Harbour Shops.

Aba, which means father in Hebrew, first opened in Chicago 6 years ago and later in Austin. Both locations have a loyal following.

Chef partner CJ Jacobson said he's seeing some of those guests here.

"It's so cool to be walking around and hear people say Hey CJ we met you in Austin," Jacobson said. "It's kind of cool because when you're in a new market it's nice to have people that already know you a little bit and make you feel like you're at home."

The 250-seat restaurant with dining inside and out evokes summer in the Mediterranean, with its lush interior dining room featuring olive trees and greenery that brings the outside in.

"We opened in Bal Harbour because we had the opportunity. This is a great place. Everyone wants to be here and we were approached, we thought how can you say no to this environment? It's beautiful and everyone's been nice," he said.

Jacobson said guests can find all price ranges on the menu and come away with an affordable meal.

"Absolutely," he said. "We are a mesa restaurant, so you order a whole bunch of things. You can get lots of different things and if you come with two people you can try a lot of things for a very affordable price."

Jacobson incorporates a lighter cooking style with influences from around the Mediterranean.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo and Jacobson began their tasting with his famous hummus with Aleppo and Urfa peppers. It is served with house bread.

"Our hummus recipe is very creamy, very luscious, very rich," said Jacobson.

"You nailed the description because it is really creamy. There's a hint of spice, but it just kind of a soothing, velvety, love food," said Petrillo.

"You sound like me. I say that a lot. It's just like a little love fest right here. That's what's going on," said Jacobson.

Next, Muhammara, which is roasted pepper, chilis, walnut, and pomegranate molasses.

"So, I taste a kick, a definite kick, but not overwhelming. Love the walnut crunch," said Petrillo.

Let's not forget cocktails!

They try a green one with aloe juice and mezcal, that Petrillo enjoyed called "Aloe, it's me."

They sampled the deliciously cold and fresh hamachi with charred avocado, ginger scallion, kiwi, and desert hibiscus flower, before ending on Jacobson's green falafel with avocado tzatziki, garlic tahini, and spice.

"Super crunchy on the outside, which I like, and then soft pillows on the inside with the tahini sauce and avocado. Again, a love fest," said Petrillo.

Aba at Bal Harbour Shops, where love is in the air and on the plate.

Aba is open seven days a week serving lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends.

