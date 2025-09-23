Watch CBS News
Tanker truck crash on Dolphin Expressway snarls traffic near Downtown Miami, diesel leak contained

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Tanker crash affecting traffic on the Dolphin Expressway near Downtown Miami
Tanker crash affecting traffic on the Dolphin Expressway near Downtown Miami 00:33

A tanker truck crash on the Dolphin Expressway near Downtown Miami caused heavy traffic Tuesday afternoon as hazmat teams worked to contain a diesel fuel leak, officials said.

Lanes reopen after crash

Two westbound lanes on State Road 836 at Interstate 95, along with the northbound and southbound I-95 ramps to westbound SR 836, have reopened following the accident involving a tractor-trailer.

As of Tuesday evening, the right lane remained closed at Northwest 12th Avenue while crews continued roadway cleanup.

Diesel tank damaged

Miami Fire Rescue said the truck was not carrying fuel, but its diesel tank was damaged in the crash, resulting in a slow leak. Hazmat teams were called to contain and clean up the spill.

Driver evaluated, no other injuries

Authorities said the driver was evaluated. Officials added there did not appear to be any other injuries in the incident.

Traffic delays continue

Miami Fire Rescue advised drivers to expect significant delays in the area while cleanup continued.

