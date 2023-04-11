Watch CBS News
Tampa welcomes upcoming Taylor Swift tour, makes her honorary mayor

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

TAMPA - Multi-talented singer/producer/actress Taylor Swift can now add another title to her resume.

Mayor.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced on social media the city is welcoming the pop star's tour to their area by giving her a key to the city and making her honorary mayor for the day.

The city has already changed its official Twitter account to read-- "City of Tampa (Taylor's Version)."

It appears the Swift fever has spread across Hillsborough County which posted on Monday that it has officially changed its name to "Swiftsborough" in honor of the singer.

The changes all come ahead of Swift's stop in Tampa for a three-day concert series, which begins Thursday, as part of her "The Eras" tour.

April 11, 2023

