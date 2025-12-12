Watch CBS News
Tampa police rescue elderly man dangling from roof: "I'm glad somebody's got me"

Julia Falcon
A Tampa man dangling off the roof of a home was rescued by first responders this week.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the man was on the roof blowing leaves when he slipped. He was three stories up.

Two TPD officers were seen helping pull the man to safety until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to help get him on the ground.

Bodycam video posted to social media showed an officer making his way onto the roof and approaching the man, whose body was hanging halfway off the roof. 

"I got you, sir," the officer said. 

"I'm glad somebody's got me," the man replied.

The officers then each grabbed the man's hand and pulled him up. 

