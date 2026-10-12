Broward man accused of killing mother held without bond, ordered to undergo mental health screening

A 28-year-old man accused of stabbing his 58-year-old mother to death at a Tamarac home is being held without bond and has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening.

Manuel Farfan-Cabello was arrested Friday night after Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing on the 5300 block of Northwest 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Ylda Cabello-Ynocente with multiple stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Farfan-Cabello appeared in bond court following his arrest and was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

Family members described the incident as heartbreaking. Cabello-Ynocente's sister-in-law stated that Farfan-Cabello suffers from schizophrenia and that the family was devastated to learn what happened.

Neighbors recalled seeing Farfan-Cabello acting erratically in the area prior to the stabbing.

"We knew about him, the neighborhood knew about him. He used to come out on the corner there and yell and scream and everything, cops were always going there," neighbor Salvatore Napolitano said. "The morning before he did this, he went around knocking on people's doors asking for $5."

Another neighbor, Robert Kagan, expressed sympathy for the family.

"You just, I guess, wonder what they must have gone through to do something like that, you know, it's your mother," Kagan said. "I'm just sorry for the family."

The family is currently working to arrange for Cabello-Ynocente's remains to be sent back to Peru.

Farfan-Cabello remains held without bond.