Man accused of stabbing, killing his own mother in Tamarac, BSO says

An 18-year-old man is in custody after the Broward Sheriff's Office says he stabbed his mother to death on Friday evening.

BSO said it responded to a home along the 5300 block of Northwest 28th Avenue in Tamarac around 7:45 p.m. Deputies said they arrived and found the victim dead with stab wounds.

The sheriff's office said Manuel Cabello was arrested on the scene. He was taken into custody and is now charged with first-degree murder.

Further details were not immediately available.