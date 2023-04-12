Watch CBS News
Local News

Synthetic marijuana found at Hialeah smoke shop, two arrested

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Two people were arrested after illicit drugs were reportedly found a Hialeah store.

On Tuesday, police served a warrant at Smoke Shop in the 4700 block of Palm Avenue. Inside they found 30 pounds of packaged synthetic cannabinoids.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic cannabinoids contain various manmade chemicals that some people may use as an alternative to marijuana.

"These seemingly innocent little packages of "fake weed" can cause serious side effects that are very different from those of marijuana," according to the CDC's website.

Two people were taken into custody. Delby Ham, 38, and Nancy Diaz-Galeas, 38, are charged with trafficking and selling synthetic cannabinoids within 1000 feet of a school or park.

Synthetic cannabinoids can be toxic. People who smoke them can develop a rapid heart rate, vomiting, agitation, confusion, and hallucinations. Some users have ended up in hospital emergency rooms or intensive care units. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.