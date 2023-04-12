Synthetic marijuana found at Hialeah smoke shop, two arrested

MIAMI - Two people were arrested after illicit drugs were reportedly found a Hialeah store.

On Tuesday, police served a warrant at Smoke Shop in the 4700 block of Palm Avenue. Inside they found 30 pounds of packaged synthetic cannabinoids.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic cannabinoids contain various manmade chemicals that some people may use as an alternative to marijuana.

"These seemingly innocent little packages of "fake weed" can cause serious side effects that are very different from those of marijuana," according to the CDC's website.

Two people were taken into custody. Delby Ham, 38, and Nancy Diaz-Galeas, 38, are charged with trafficking and selling synthetic cannabinoids within 1000 feet of a school or park.

Synthetic cannabinoids can be toxic. People who smoke them can develop a rapid heart rate, vomiting, agitation, confusion, and hallucinations. Some users have ended up in hospital emergency rooms or intensive care units.