Swiftie builds custom guitar, hopes to give it to Taylor Swift at concert

MIAMI - Orlando-based musician Jose Gallo has crafted a unique tribute to Taylor Swift, creating a custom guitar designed specifically for her fans.

The guitar features 160 handwritten letters from Swift's fans around the world and is adorned with lights.

The guitar has gained a significant following on social media as Gallo prepares to showcase it at this weekend's South Florida concert.

The case and the chords are crafted with Swift fans in mind.

"All of these. The fans sent them to me," Gallo said, showing the decals covering his guitar.

Gallo spent six months customizing it.

"Push the button and it's gonna start lighting up," Gallo said as he switched on the guitar.

Gallo's made several guitars like this, and he says they've been picked up by other stars. He was at a Coldplay concert where they played one of his custom guitars on tour. This time he's shooting for an even bigger star.

"This time we're going for the queen," Gallo said.

Gallo's project has gotten a following on social media. His Instagram account "Tay's Dream Guitar" has amassed 91,000 followers in just a few months. It is all for this weekend's concert.

"It obviously started as my project and everything," Gallo said. "But as the project kept evolving, things started getting…I started meditating about what this meant.

He increased his following with several swifties that saw the guitar.

"That is a next level of dedication and it's a true fan project," said Jaden Lucas, a Taylor Swift fan who saw the guitar.

His goal behind this isn't to get Taylor's attention, it's part of his Light Up The World campaign, which encourages creativity in the music industry.

"She's always tried to get better and better at what she does. And I think this would be a great compliment for her to become even more iconic," Gallo said.

Gallo doesn't have tickets to the concert this weekend, but he tells CBS News Miami that several Swifties have already reached out on social media offering to try and get him some.