SW Miami-Dade shooting claims life of Doral Academy math teacher

1 dead, 2 transported to hospital in SW Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - A shooting that took place Friday afternoon claimed the life of a Doral Academy math teacher.

Police responded to a home in the area of the 9900 block of SW 165 Terrace shortly after 4 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Authorities said a man was found dead inside the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they also found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

According to Miami-Dade Crimestoppers the woman, identified as Maria Cruz De la Cruz, did not survive.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened inside the southwest Miami-Dade home.

A fundraiser has been started in her name.

Police said there is no threat to the public, as they continue to investigate.