1 dead, 2 transported to hospital in SW Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person is dead, two others were transported to the hospital following a shooting in SW Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

CBS4 Chopper images showed at least 8 police units outside of a home in the area of the 9900 block of SW 165 Terrace.

Authorities said the fatal victim, a man, was found inside the residence. The two other victims, a man and a woman, were transported to a trauma center. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police said there is no threat to the public, as they continue to investigate. 

Images from our chopper also showed fire-rescue units and the house roped off by yellow tape.   

First published on September 1, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

