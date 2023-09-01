1 dead, 2 transported to hospital in SW Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI - One person is dead, two others were transported to the hospital following a shooting in SW Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.
CBS4 Chopper images showed at least 8 police units outside of a home in the area of the 9900 block of SW 165 Terrace.
Authorities said the fatal victim, a man, was found inside the residence. The two other victims, a man and a woman, were transported to a trauma center. Their condition is currently unknown.
Police said there is no threat to the public, as they continue to investigate.
Images from our chopper also showed fire-rescue units and the house roped off by yellow tape.
