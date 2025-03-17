SUV slams into SW Miami-Dade home, driver taken to hospital

SUV slams into SW Miami-Dade Home, family who lives there was not hurt

A close call for a Southwest Miami-Dade family after a driver lost control and slammed into their home overnight.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, it happened around midnight on SW 142 Avenue near SW 24 Street. The SUV went through a fence, across the backyard and into the home.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified in this report, said he was thankful that his family was not hurt.

Neighbor Linea Gonzalez said she was awakened by her frantic son.

"My son was the one that heard a big bang. He woke me up. He's like, 'Hey, mom, something horrible happened. I heard screeching tires and the house next door has to have been hit'," she said.

Gonzalez said when she went outside to see what had happened, she saw the damage at her next door neighbor's home.

"We were all pretty much shooken up. I know the dog was outside running around. I called the owner right away to make sure that the family was good. I think they were like very close to it, but they were not there (where the vehicle hit)," she said.

Her surveillance video captured responders taking the driver away on a stretcher.

"They were asking him questions (like) 'Do you know who you are?'," she said.

The homeowner said he believes the driver of the SUV was leaving the scene of another incident, and ran a red light and stop sign prior to hitting his home.

"We didn't see any tire marks, so this person just went head on. I mean, the fence didn't even stop them, you know. It was crazy to know that, you know, it's your neighbor, and thankfully, you know, they're okay. That's what, at the end of the day, is important," Gonzalez said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash.