Suspect sought in Oakland Park shooting caught on surveillance video

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help for any information that may lead them to a man they say threatened a man with a machete and then shot him last month in Oakland Park.

BSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 3800 North Andrews Avenue at around 1:49 a.m., Monday, on June 6. 

When paramedics arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

BSO said surveillance video captured the crime. Here is what they said happened: 

"On camera two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Suddenly, the subject is seen taking a machete from his pants wielding it at the victim. The conversation continues as the subject approaches the victim. The subject then walks away. Moments later, the subject returns, points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face." 

Authorities said the suspect then fled the area in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti.

BSO investigators ask anyone with information on the subject's identity or the circumstances surrounding this shooting to contact Det. E. Jonnalus at 954-321-4534 or Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477). 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 11:18 AM

