Suspect arrested in $40,000 West Miami burglary caught on video, police say

West Miami police say they have arrested a man accused of helping to orchestrate a burglary where sledgehammers were used to steal more than $40,000 worth of high-end streetwear back in September.

Authorities said that back on the early morning of Sept. 14, a group of masked suspects smashed through the front door of a clothing store with construction equipment to break into the business.

Store owner reacts to arrest

Axel Rosario, the store owner, said the burglary has been devastating for his uninsured business. The thieves even stole his cash register.

"I feel happy. And ecstatic. Not even a month later. At least one person is caught and I hope they will al[l] get caught," Rosario said.

Rosario said the arrest of 41-year-old Rauniel Quintero brought him a sense of relief.

Detective: Suspect "heavily involved"

"He was heavily involved with the planning and the moving of the property," said Detective Lazaro Jimenez of the West Miami Police Department.

Detective Jimenez said the stolen clothing was loaded onto a truck and information from that vehicle helped lead to Quintero's arrest. He shared a montage of photographs showing the clothing confiscated at Quintero's Miami Gardens home.

"We did recover a substantial amount of property not only from the victim but other potential victims as well," Jimenez said.

Police link case to other burglaries

Pete Delgado, chief of the West Miami Police Department, said investigators believe the same group also targeted other high-end sneaker stores in Kendall in June and in Pembroke Pines in May.

The Miami Police Department was also involved in the investigation. Officials said nearly $1 million in merchandise has been recovered so far, including 600 cellphones, clothing and smoke shop-related items.

"This was an interagency collaborative effort and we owe thanks to the city of Miami because, as part of the mutual aid agreement, they were instrumental in allowing us to make the arrest of this individual," Delgado said.

Victim still feeling the impact

Rosario said it may take him time to recover from the loss. His uninsured property and his family have suffered, particularly his mother, who is a cancer patient.

"A lot of money here was used for mom's cancer and it did hurt a lot. It's a big hit," Rosario said.

Charges filed, investigation continues

Quintero has been charged with burglary, robbery and dealing in stolen property.

Chief Delgado said he hopes the arrest will lead to the capture of the three other people involved in the crime.