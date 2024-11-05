Suspect arrested in burglary of BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony's vehicle

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony's vehicle was burglarized in downtown Fort Lauderdale and a suspect has been arrested, both agencies said Tuesday.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the BSO vehicle was broken into in the downtown Fort Lauderdale, BSO said. Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the exact location of the incident will not be provided because the victim was a law enforcement officer.

Several items were stolen, including firearm magazines, a handcuff key and personal items though no firearms were stolen, Liening said.

(CBS4)

A BOLO or (be on the lookout for) was issued for a possible suspect.

At 11:56 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police officers located and arrested Andre Demetric Perry, 42, on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of obstructing police, the city police agency said.

After Perry's arrest, deputies responded in reference to the vehicle burglary investigation.

Perry was subsequently arrested on charges including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft.

Several items were recovered, including the handcuff key.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Broward Crime Stopper at 954-493-TIPS (8477).