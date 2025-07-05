Suspect arrested after firing gun, crashing into multiple vehicles in Miami, according to FHP

A suspect has been arrested after crashing their vehicle into multiple cars and firing a gun, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the suspect, who was driving a white Jaguar SUV, was traveling north on I-95, in the area of Northwest 125 Street before he crashed.

After the crash, the suspect began to shoot his gun from within the vehicle, according to FHP.

Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and will be transported to TGK Jail once medical staff clears him.

This is a developing story.