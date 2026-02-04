Surfside community gathers to preview future memorial for building collapse victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. — This evening, the Surfside community gathered in front of the site that will soon become a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the tragic Surfside building collapse.

The event, held at Veterans Park, was marked by emotion, remembrance, and a first look at the proposed designs for the memorial.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister was on the scene, walking among pieces of debris brought back to the park — tangible reminders of the tragedy that struck the community nearly five years ago.

Attendees viewed renderings of the future park, which will serve as a place of reflection for families and loved ones. Many say they have waited years for a memorial where they can come to honor those lost.

"It's been four and a half years since I lost my daughter, and I've never stopped fighting for her," said one father of a victim. "We never stop. I want to see the memorial in place very soon so we can pray for our loved ones and remember the good times we had with them."

Tonight's gathering was particularly poignant for families, many of whom have been advocating for a memorial since the collapse. The moment of reflection underscored the community's ongoing grief and resilience.

City officials say they are committed to moving the project forward as quickly as possible, though a completion date has not yet been set.

Once finished, the memorial will stand as a lasting tribute to the lives lost and the strength of the Surfside community.