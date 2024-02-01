Sunny South Florida with highs in the low to mid 70s

A look ahead NEXT Weather

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a chilly start with lows falling to the 50s once again.

A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the low to mid-70s. Another dry day ahead with plenty of sunshine.

Friday morning we'll wake up to the upper 50s and highs will rise to the mid-70s. We stay dry and enjoy mostly sunny skies.

It will be milder this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. But Sunday is looking soggy and unsettled with the potential for showers and storms. Some storms could turn strong and produce damaging gusty winds and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Lingering moisture will likely lead to some showers on Monday. Highs remain in the mid-70s. it will be cooler & drier by Tuesday.