Sunny Isles Beach restaurant stabbing leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested, police say

Police in Sunny Isles Beach are investigating a stabbing at a local restaurant that left one man seriously wounded early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said they were called to Crystal Lounge at 152 Sunny Isles Boulevard just before 3 a.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Bagrat Vlaadimirovi Garamov

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, and police said he is recovering and is in stable condition.

Another man, who was identified as Bagrat Vlaadimirovi Garamov, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon or firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.