Sunny skies and seasonal highs for Sunday ahead of weak cold front

Another beautiful day is in store across South Florida to round out the weekend. Look for a sunny sky and seasonal high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A weak front will pass through tonight, dropping our temperatures down by a degree or two for Monday afternoon, but it will not make much of a difference otherwise. Expect another dry day on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

By Tuesday, a breeze picking up out of the southeast will pull in enough moisture to pop up a few showers across the area. Humidity will begin to increase, and temperatures will start to warm up.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, as highs climb into the middle 80s with an isolated shower chance. The warm-up comes ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night. This will bring in some very dry air for the end of the work week, along with some slightly cooler air.

By Friday morning, overnight lows will drop back into the 50s across both inland and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward counties, likely resulting in the coolest morning we have had in a little over a month.