South winds pull in warm and humid weather for Sunday ahead of week's approaching cold front

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday, as highs climb into the middle 80s, even with some isolated spots in the upper 80s inland. Winds out of the south will be gusty at times, pulling in humid air ahead of an approaching cold front. 

The front will move through Sunday night, bringing with it a chance for a stray shower or two. By mid-morning Monday, the front will be to the south of South Florida. This will usher in a briefly lived cooldown, with highs falling back to near average in the upper 70s. 

Tuesday through Wednesday will bring highs back up into the lower 80s, with a daily chance for a stray shower. 

A stronger front will move through Thursday. This will result in a more noticeable drop in humidity and temperatures. And, expect lows back in the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning, with highs back into the middle 70s. 

