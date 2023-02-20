Watch CBS News
Sunday night shooting in Lauderhill, one dead

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was killed in a late night shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill police said officers were sent to the complex, at 1761 NW 46th Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving calls about the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on the first floor in front of an elevator.

Police say it's too early in the investigation to determine what led up to the shooting, however, according to witnesses, two men in dark clothing ran from the area after the shooting. 

