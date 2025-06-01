Watch CBS News
Sui Chung, of Americans for Immigrant Justice, talks about immigration enforcement in Florida

By Jim DeFede

Jim talks to Sui Chung, the executive director of Americans for Immigrant Justice. The two discuss immigration enforcement here, specifically what is happening inside local detention centers like Krome. She has been documenting the conditions, and shares how they have deteriorated when it comes to overcrowding, as well as access to counsel, and medical care

Guest: Sui Chung/Exec. Dir., Americans for Immigrant Justice

About the issue

The Krome Detention Center may soon house more immigrants under tent structures as overcrowding concerns grow, according to U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Family member describes overcrowding conditions

Jessica Rodriguez said her husband, Josue Aguilar, 27, was transferred to Krome two weeks ago after being detained at a U.S. immigration services office.

Aguilar told her the facility was overcrowded and detainees were lying on the floor. "He would tell me 20 people would be taken out and 50 would come in," she said.

Rodriguez reached out to Rep. Wilson, a Democrat representing South Florida, who requested a tour of the immigration facility. Wilson also reviewed social media video reportedly taken by a detainee describing a lack of cleanliness.

