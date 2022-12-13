Subaru recalls more than 270,000 SUVs over fire risk

MIAMI - Subaru is recalling more than 271,000 SUVs due to fire risks.

Until they're checked, Subaru is advising owners of some 2019 to 2022 model year Subaru Ascents to park them outside, away from garages or other structures, and not to leave them unattended with the engine running.

The company says an electrical grounding bolt connected to the cabin heating system may have been improperly fastened. This problem can result in the grounding terminal and surrounding parts melting and increase the risk of fire when the vehicle's PTC heater is on.

If drivers notice smoke or odors coming from the dashboard or footwell area while driving, Subaru advises them to immediately pull over, turn off the vehicle and call Subaru roadside assistance.

Subaru says there have been no known crashes or injuries resulting from this issue and only a very small percentage of ascents are expected to actually have this problem.

