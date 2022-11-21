Struggling Hialeah residents grateful for Thanksgiving food giveaway

HIALEAH - Thanksgiving food giveaways are even more important to families in need this year.

"Just with inflation alone, the rise in prices in turkeys, you know, it's three to four times more expensive than last year, so you see a lot of people in need in the community," Raul Gonzalez said.

He understands the impact of coming together to help feed one another.

"As immigrants to the US, my family once upon a time did require some help from the community," Gonzalez told CBS4.

Today, he's a captain with the Hialeah Fire Department and one of the dozens of volunteers helping out at the city's community Thanksgiving food giveaway at San Lazaro Church.

"It's awesome because I was brought up in a family, we shared not just Thanksgiving but on a weekly basis, so it's nice to be able to give back," he said.

Part of the message shared at this year's event is, there's no shame in receiving help for this holiday dinner.

"I'm very grateful for the fact that I'm able to do this because I do come from a Hispanic family, we did struggle when we first got here," Hidalgo explained.

With rising costs making some families choose between paying the bills and food, events like this are making it possible for some to celebrate and still make ends meet.

"Everyone's giving a little bit of their heart to make sure today there's a successful Thanksgiving dinner," Monica Perez, Hialeah Council Vice-President.