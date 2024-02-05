Strong to severe storms possible across South Florida, drier pattern for rest of week

MIAMI - Another round of storms on Monday with the potential for some to be strong to severe.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a Next Alert for late morning through early afternoon due to the active weather expected. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk, a Level 1 risk, of severe weather. There is an elevated risk of damaging gusty winds and small hail. There is a low potential for flooding. Isolated tornadoes will be possible.

After a cool, cloudy start with temperatures in the low 60s, highs will climb to the low 70s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will move in throughout the day.

Once we get through the day, we'll enjoy a drier weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Wind Alert NEXT Weather

Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows falling to the low to mid 50s. A few showers will be possible in the morning but drier air will then move in. A Wind Advisory goes into effect Tuesday at 4 a.m. due to winds increasing out of the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Highs will stay cool in the upper 60s.

Lows will remain chilly in the 50s on Wednesday morning. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s in the afternoon.

We'll enjoy a nice stretch of quiet weather the rest of the week with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Thursday morning we'll wake up with lows in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 70s. Friday we'll wake up with the low 60s and highs will be rising to the upper 70s. Warmer this weekend with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees.